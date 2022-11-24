WrestleMania 5

Not Available

WrestleMania V was the fifth annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It took place on April 2, 1989 at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event was commentated by Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura. The main event was Hulk Hogan versus Randy Savage for the WWF Championship billed "The Mega Powers Explode" which Hogan won after a leg drop. Featured matches on the undercard were Rick Rude versus The Ultimate Warrior for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) versus Greg Valentine and The Honky Tonk Man and Demolition (Ax and Smash) versus Powers of Pain and Mr. Fuji in a handicap match for the WWF Tag Team Championship.