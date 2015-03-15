2015

Wrestling Isn't Wrestling

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

A somewhat-mostly-accurate educational parody film by Max Landis. This production is not monetized, and not for profit. The clips used herein are used with direct reference, as critique, and the characters and situations depicted are for the purpose of satire. Yes, I know I got some things out of order. It was condensed and simplified and told from memory. Did you honestly want this to be an hour long? You didn’t. I didn’t. Let’s be real with each other. Real respects real. I respect you.

Cast

Max LandisHimself
Ana WalczakShawn Michaels
Chloe DykstraTriple H
Nicole StarkRandy Orton
Clare KramerX-Pac
Sideara St. ClairRic Flair

View Full Cast >

Images