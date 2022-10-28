Not Available

Wrestling Queens

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

La Petite Reine

More than anything, 30-year-old Rose longs to be reunited with Mickaël, her estranged 11-year-old son who has been placed with a foster family and blames his mother for their long separation. When she discovers that Mickaël is crazy about wrestling, Rose thinks she's found a way to melt the ice: she'll put together a tag team with three girlfriends from the store where all four work as checkout girls...

Cast

Marilou BerryRose
Nathalie BayeColette
André DussollierRichard
Audrey FleurotJessica
Corinne MasieroViviane
Isabelle NantySandrine Pédrono

Images

