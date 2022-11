Not Available

The world of professional wrestling has always been known for it's tough, mean, hard-hitting wrestlers. This movie-documentary is the complete opposite. Join three of the world's most famous comedic pro wrestlers on their journey. Japan's Kikutaro, Scotland's Grado & Chicago's Colt Cabana tour a variety of wrestling shows, opening up the world of independent and comedic pro wrestling for the world to see. Get ready for laughter, intrigue, fascination, psychology and much more.