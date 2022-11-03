Wrestling Swordfish

Not Available

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, at its fifth annual awards ceremony in 1932, inaugurated awards for Short Subjects in three categories: Cartoon, Comedy and Novelty. When Mack Sennett found out that this film had lost the Novelty Oscar to MGM's Swing High by only three votes, he protested, since under the Academy's rules then in effect, a three-vote spread was considered a tie. The Academy Executive Secretary ordered a new vote by the entire membership, and Sennett's film was declared the winner.