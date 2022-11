Not Available

Woody Woodpecker is watching a wrestling match on TV. It's "Precious Percy" (Woody's favorite) versus his opponent, "Bull Dozer". Eventually, Woody's dog gets overexcited and inadvertently wrecks his TV set, forcing to Woody to watch the match in person at the arena. While in the audience, he often helps Percy win the match through underhanded tactics. However, when Bull still defeats Percy, Woody decides to take on Bull all by himself.