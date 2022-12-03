Not Available

We gave you a bunch of the absolute worst ideas in wrestling history to vote on. we wanted to know what the world thought pro wrestling’s most awful angle ever was. AND THERE WERE SOME STINKERS! Our cast of the first season of Wrestling’s Most is on hand again to let you know how you did. is your top 5 really the most awful? Our hilarious countdown series rolls on with more brand new interviews as we determine…WRESTLING’S MOST AWFUL ANGLE! Starring: Barry Darsow, Bill Apter, Chyna, Danny Doring, Honky Tonk Man, JJ Dillon, Kip James, Maria Kanellis, Masked Superstar, Matt Bourne, Road Warrior Animal and Tammy Sytch