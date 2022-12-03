Not Available

They may be harder to find nowadays, but years ago the manager was one of pro wrestling’s staples. They were there to speak for those who wouldn’t. and get wins for those that couldn’t. But who were the sport’s true standout managers? We asked you, you voted, and now the stars of the ring are going to count down your top vote getters. You’ll hear when they agree and also when they don’t. Get ready to count down to Wrestling’s Most…AWESOME MANAGER! Starring: Bill Apter, Blue Meanie, DDP, Fit Finlay, Kevin Nash, New Jack, Sandman, Sean Waltman, Stevie Richards, Tammy Sytch, Vince Russo.