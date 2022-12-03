Wrestling’s Most…Botched!

Not Available

Things don’t always go as planned in the ring and on the stick. Wrestling has seen all sorts of crazy BOTCHES and the guys at botchamania.com have been collecting them for history’s sake! Now, in this edition of wrestling’s first countdown show, YOU have voted from botchamania’s exhaustive compilation to decide the grand daddy of all botches! Join 12 stars of the ring as they count down your top 5 and let you know how you did in the voting. It’s the most fun show in the shoot world!