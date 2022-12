Not Available

The stars are back to count down your votes of the CRAPPIEST ideas wrestling has ever come up with. The experts at WRESTLECRAP gave us a list of their top 20 selections and you voted the list down to a precious, crappy 5! What were the gimmicks that made us groan, laugh, or downright ashamed to be watching wrestling? Check out pro wrestling’s first countdown show as the season 2 stars rate your selections and share their thoughts… …on WRESTLING’S MOST…CRAPPY GIMMICK!