Wretched Worldview - Anxiety

Not Available

ANXIETY IS NOTHING NEW; THIS NAGGING LITTLE SIN HAS BEEN WITH US SINCE THE FALL. BUT IT SEEMS THAT 21ST CENTURY LIVING HAS BROUGHT ON ADDITIONAL CHALLENGES THAT COULD STRESS OUT EVEN THE MELLOWEST OF PEOPLE. THE GOOD NEWS: Christians throughout the ages have struggled with stress, from Psalmists to Jeremiah to John Bunyan to Charles Spurgeon. You are not alone. THE BETTER NEWS: There is a Biblical cure. Jesus is fully aware that we struggle with anxiety and He graciously preached a sermon just for the anxious Christian. THE BEST NEWS: God will give you the power to overcome your anxiety. God has given us His Holy Spirit precisely for this struggle.