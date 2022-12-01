Wretched Worldview - Assurance

Not Available

Every Christian experiences doubt to some degree. But where is the line between doubt and unbelief? Perhaps you are one of the millions of Christians who has been horrified at a thought like this: - I don't have a conversion story, I must not be saved. - I sin too much so I can't be saved. - I don't pray or read the Bible enouugh, I couldn't possibly be saved. - I think God is mad at me. - I just don't think God can forgive me. - I am mad that I keep sinning. - I am depressed. - I have failed too many times as a parent. - I have a nagging sense of guilt. If you fear that you might not actually be a Christian, join Todd Friel and Pastors RW Glenn and Brian Hedges as they gently lead you through the process of examining yourself to see if you are in the faith. Your Christian walk should be joy filled, not worry laden. Working through this issue can be challenging, but the process is worth the effort as you will know for certain that you are His child.