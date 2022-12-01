Not Available

WRETCHED WORLDVIEW: ATHEISM will equip you to: • Evangelize even the hardest hearted atheist. • Defend your worldview against the sharpest atheist arguments. • Not be shocked at the staggeringly confusing atheist worldview. Todd Friel spoke to a classroom full of atheists and agnostics and you will get to be a fly on the wall as you hear college students fire their best missiles at Todd. Once you complete WRETCHED WORLDVIEW: ATHEISM, you will be able to answer the questions: • Who created God? • How can we trust the Bible? • What about all of the hypocrisy in the church? WRETCHED WORLDVIEW: ATHEISM will equip you, encourage you and provide you with everything you need to engage or evangelize an atheist. It will also prepare you to respond to humanist accusations at the water cooler or at your school. You will be shocked at how an atheist thinks and amazed at how easy it is to defend your Christian worldview!