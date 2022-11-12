Wretched Worldview - Persecution

Not Available

America has been fundamentally transformed in many ways. Christians are now the nation's official bigots. Christians who oppose homosexuality are haters. Christians who think that transgenderism isn’t normal are intolerant. American Christians have never been confronted with so much animosity. As the threats continue to mount, it is prudent to ask the question we never imagined we would have to ponder: "How does a born-again believer live in a culture that increasingly hates us?" God wants a holy, set apart, distinct people who respond to animosity in such profoundly shocking ways that sinners get saved. Persecution sets forth a biblical response to perhaps the most urgent question of our day.