Wretched Worldview - Politics

"Reclaim America!" "Stay out of politics!" "Pastors should only preach the Gospel!" "Pastors need to preach about the election!" There are many competing Christian voices telling us what to do about the state of the American union. Some voices tell us that America is lost if we don’t elect the right president. Others tell us that the role of the Christian is to win souls, not elections. What is the role of the Christian in politics? What is the role of the church in politics? Is there a difference? The Bible responds to those questions in great detail and the answers are different than Glenn Beck’s responses. Politics does NOT: Seek to persuade you on political issues. Tell you which candidates to vote for. Offer a formula for reclaiming our country. Dive into Politics and you will be diving into your Bible to determine, “What is my role in American politics?” The answer will likely surprise you.