Write & Wrong

2007

They say with age comes wisdom, but unfortunately, in Hollywood, no one seems to care. Quickly approaching her fiftieth birthday, talented and once-famous screenwriter Byrdie has lately had a hard time finding work in the movie biz. As she's aged, the industry hasn't, and the new regime isn't interested in what a maturing wordsmith has to say. In desperation, Byrdie dreams up a script-selling scheme, enlisting her attractive nephew Jason, a car salesman, to pitch her work as his own. The ruse is a wild success: All the key players eat up his charm, and her scripts soon become the hottest thing in town! But once she's proved she's still got it, can Byrdie keep up this pretense - and watch someone else reap all the glory for her hard work? Kirstie Alley lights up the screen in this feel-good movie about one woman's quest to prove that life isn't over at a certain age and that youth doesn't have the market on worth.