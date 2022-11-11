Not Available

Amy and Scott, short on money and talent, hatch a desperate scheme to commit the perfect murder. As they toggle between colorful fantasies and hopeful delusions, the kids discover their plot to commit murder most foul. The ineptitude of the adults is no match for the kids' covert operations, culminating in a hysterical comeuppance in the final scene. This uniquely entertaining family film is a treat for the eye, featuring a plethora of richly textured one-liners, clever malapropisms and wild costumes from the fantastical world of Writer's Cramp,