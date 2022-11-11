Written in Ink

Not Available

The main protagonist is a homeless, alcoholic living in the dregs of society. He is a tattoo enthusiast, with almost all of his body covered in ink. Each tattoo resembles a different story, of which there were many. Despite the uneasy position he finds himself in, he is trying to take his life in his own hands once again and make up for the wrong he did in the past. After many years apart he is trying to reconnect with his siblings. Although his sister ignores his telephone calls and his brother doesn’t want to speak with him, he doesn’t give up hope that something may still change in his life. Martin Rath’s beautifully shot documentary shows how difficult it is to erase from memory what has already happened in the past by revealing how deeply each and every new experience marks one’s life.