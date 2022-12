Not Available

In the year 201X, Blade Johnson (James Altschul) wakes up and can't remember anything except his name and how to kill people. All of a sudden, a mysterious corporation, lead by The Boss (Matthew Huh) and The General (Zachary Paulsen), wants him dead! Now, it's up to Blade and his new friends, Tom (Robert Morin), Sydney (Madison Wilson), Dan (Michael Litman), and Johnny (Ian Lu), to take down the corporation and figure out what's going on.