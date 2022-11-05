1929

Wrong Again

  • Comedy

Release Date

February 22nd, 1929

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

Stable hands Stan and Ollie are tending a thoroughbred named "Blue Boy." But when they overhear two men talking about a $5000 reward for the return of the stolen "Blue Boy," they miss the part about it being the painting, not the horse. They take the horse to the owner's house to claim the reward. The owner instructs them to put "Blue Boy" on the piano and Ollie explains, "these millionaires are peculiar."

Cast

Oliver HardyOllie
Harry BernardPoliceman
Josephine CrowellPainting owner's mother
William GillespieHorse owner
Charlie HallNeighbor
Dell HendersonPainting owner

