Wrong Direction

Edgar (Edgar Kennedy) gets a call from the studio to come in and direct the last scene of a film in production. But, before he can leave the house, his wife Florence (Florence Lake) and her Mother (Dot Farley) make him dress the part with riding breeches, a beret, an ascot, a crop and riding boots, and this rig is met with much derision by both cast and crew when he arrives at the studio. Carol (Jean Fontaine), the star of the movie doesn't want Edgar as the director and makes things difficult for him, especially after she hears the producer (Nat Carr) tell him he is limited to making no more than two shots on any scene. Meanwhile, Florence, Mother and Brother (Billy Eugene)decide to drop in on the set and watch Edgar at work. Because of his relatives or Carol, Edgar is forced to shoot the same scene over and over.