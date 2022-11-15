Not Available

After two seasons folly, the wrong friends find that they have earned a vacation. And if they do along the path to go, they can make as good a movie right about that. Tight plan, right? They travel with their camper and so end up at famous places in Europe. There they do what they do best: tease each other with embarrassing assignments. They tie the challenges in the well-known Wrong Friends-style seamlessly together. But this time, in a setting that is beyond even their imagination. And while from pillar to post bulbs, we follow their entire route and their friend while from pillar to post bulbs, we follow their entire route and their friendship with you on the front row.