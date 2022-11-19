Wrong Side of the Tracks: Part 2

Not Available

After making a decision to leave his poor small town, leaving his boyfriend, his gang of thugs and stepfather behind, Johnny Hazzard makes his way to the big city to make a better life for himself. On the way he finds, through a series of pitfalls, that making his own way would not be as easy as he thought. Johnny soon learns that he can be taken advantage of as easily as he can hustle. After a dangerous event-filled journey, Johnny runs into Chad Savage, a young man from the right side of the tracks. Johnny soon learns that life's problems and hassles don't revolve around how much money you have. Chad's controlling father, conniving boyfriend and unhappy life forge the bond that ties these two young men together. Will this love be strong enough to survive?