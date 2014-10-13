2014

Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2014

Studio

Constantin Film

A sudden and mysterious inheritance brings Danny and his friends to Hobb Springs, a forgotten resort deep in the West Virginia hills. Hobb Springs is being looked after under the watchful care of Jackson and Sally, a socially awkward couple who introduce Danny to the long lost family he's never known. A clan by the name of Hillicker. But soon Danny learns his relatives have a different way of living, that for generations, the Hillickers have observed ancient traditions rooted in cannibalism and other taboo rituals.

Cast

Chris JarvisJackson
Aqueela ZollToni
Anthony IlottDanny
Sadie KatzSally
Rollo SkinnerVic
Billy AshworthRod

View Full Cast >

Images