1998

Wrongfully Accused

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1998

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Ryan Harrison, a violin god, superstar and sex symbol does not want to cheat on sexy Lauren Goodhue's husband with her. Mr. Goodhue is found murdered and Ryan suddenly finds himself being the main suspect. After being sentenced to death he manages to flee while being transferred to his execution site. Now, all the world is after him as he stumbles from one unfortunate incident to the next in order to prove himself innocent - by finding a mysterious one-eyed, one-armed, one-legged man...

Cast

Michael YorkHibbing Goodhue
Kelly LeBrockLauren
Melinda McGrawCass Lake
Alexander BoyntonSecurity Guard #2
Leslie JonesSergeant Tina Bagley
Leslie NielsenRyan Harrison

Images