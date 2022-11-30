WSU 8th Anniversary Show

Not Available

Join the beautiful ladies of Women Superstars Uncensored as they celebrate eight years of the very best in women's professional wrestling from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match WSU World Title ie w/The Office Jenny Rose vs. Brittany Blake Juicy Product w/Rick Cataldo (c) vs. Chicks Using Nasty Tactics (Kimber Lee & Annie Social) Mickie Knuckles vs. Solo Darling Hania vs. Athena LuFisto (c) vs. Shanna 2015 WSU Hall of Fame Induction Tessa Blanchard vs. Sassy Stephan Pryme Tyme Amy Lee WSU Spirit Championship Niya Barela (c) vs. Nevaeh