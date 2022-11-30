Not Available

    Since DJ Hyde took over the reigns of WSU, the show has severely declined in quality due to booking. WSU has reached its lowest point in the anniversary show with unnecessary overbooking in every corner and more bizarre choices than ever before. We find ourselves three months after this ignominy with Power, a show where starts a tournament to crown a new Spirit champion after Nevaeh abandoned the title on injury (it will probably be explained) and whose main event is Cherry Bomb against LuFisto for the title.

