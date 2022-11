Not Available

Shanghai is now in the 1920s. Pop's troupe of all female leads is struggling. Pop calls on Tsui to join him in the hope of her fighting sequences will pull the troupe out from imminent close-down. This enrages the actresses who are already quarreling among themselves. However, they come together with godfather Chang, who has favour to one of them. Young Lu and his friends are new generation of underworld toughs. They resist Chang's invasion because Chang deals in narcotics...