Wu-Tang Clan - The Legend of the Wu Tang - The Videos

About an hour-and-a-half of video footage featuring the Wu-Tang Clan is collected on this DVD, the bulk of the program being devoted to 14 music videos for tracks from their first four albums (all but one appearing on the first three of those). Unsurprisingly, all seven of their chart singles from the era ("Method Man", "C.R.E.A.M.", "Can It All Be So Simple", "It's Yourz", "Gravel Pit", "Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)", and "Uzi (Pinki Ring)") are represented, though the video for "It's Yourz" also features "Older Gods".