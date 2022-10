Not Available

Wu-Tang Saga is the story of the music super group the Wu-Tang Clan told by Cappadonna, chronicling over 9 concerts, a trip to Shaolin aka Staten Island, photoshoots, and the 5 percent philosophies. There's also many exclusive hip hop freestyles, as Cappadonna takes you inside the music business first hand. The first Wu-tang documentary to be entirely narrated by a Wu-Tang member, this is truly an epic Wu-Tang experience.