Not Available

In the summer of 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan emerged from the slums of Staten Island, NY and took the hip-hop world by storm. Their legacy spanned over a decade, selling more than 20 million albums. Their talents brought them success and their music made them legends. This is their story..."WU: The Story of the Wu-Tang Clan" is an inspiring tale of the Clan's rise to power, fall from greatness and phoenix-like rebirth. This gem of a documentary includes a spectacular presentation of never before seen rare concert footage and interviews intimately narrated by acclaimed, Gerald "Gee-Bee" Barclay.