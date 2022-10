Not Available

Lost in the woods, the Emperor Qi (Anita Mui) stumbles across local chief Wu Yen (Sammi Cheng), his predestined bride, only to accidentally free a promiscuous fox fairy (Cecilia Cheung) who promptly falls in love with both of them, changing between man and woman to clumsily woo each, setting the scene for a constantly shifting triangle with the emperor torn between both the fox fairy and Wu Yen and the fox fairy after whichever one will agree to marry her/him first.