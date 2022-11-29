Not Available

Yang Hua and Miao Wei form a happily married couple living in Wuhai, a small city surrounded with astonishing desert scenery in Inner Mongolia. Yet, the husband, Yang Hua, often feels stressed over the financial differences between his and his wife’s families. He partners with his friend Luo Yu in commercial lending, but unfortunately the business fails and he becomes bogged down in debts. One day, Yang Hua's family, friends, debts collectors, and debtors come one after another, depriving him of his last bit of dignity.