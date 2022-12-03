Not Available

When an unnamed protagonist puts on a Colonel Sanders mask he transforms into Wun Blee Chung Dee in this zero budget oddity. Physical copies included a free wet wipe. See Wun Blee Chung Dee visit his shut in old lady lover, frolic thru the cemetary with stolen flower bouquets, converting non-believers on the streets of Salt Lake City, visit with the chicken folk and appear on cable access TV with Gene Simmons of the rock band KISS! Wun Blee Chung Dee remains one of the strangest pieces of cinema-flotsam & jetsam around.