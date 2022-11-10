Wurstellino

Not Available

Weenie is a mini-movie that will be featured in DVD and Blu-Ray release of The Secret Life of Pets. It features the life of The Sausages. The Sausages live happily in Weenie Ville. Once, a sausage called Timmy is so sacred of diving, which results that he is teased as a "weenie". Leaving the diving pool, Timmy sits on a bench beside, sighing. Frank, the mayor of Weenie Ville, happens to see the desperate Timmy, so he takes Timmy, singing and traveling around Weenie Ville to see the fantastic life of sausages to comfort him. In the end, Timmy dares to dive from a higher place and he is quite proud about himself.