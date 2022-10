Not Available

An updated 21st century version of the Emily Bronte novel set in modern day Malibu, California where the wealthy Earnshaw family adopts Heath, a troubled teenager. The Earnshaws teenage daughter, Cathy, falls madly in love with him, embittering her rich boyfriend, Eddie, and the rest of their exclusive, upscale community. Wrapped up in her exciting fling, Cathy is blind to the dangerous side of Heath until it's too late.