Bumblelion, part bumblebee and part lion, is the strongest Wuzzle of them all! He has a keen sense of what's right and wrong, and is a natural leader and protector of the rest of the Wuzzles...especially when the nasty King Crockasaurus comes looking for trouble! Brave and strong, Bumblelion uses his "streetwise" intelligence when problems arise in the Land of Wuz. Join Bumblelion and the rest of the wonderful Wuzzles in three fun-filled adventures!