WWE: Allied Powers - The World's Greatest Tag Teams

Throughout the decades, fans of sports entertainment have long enjoyed the controlled chaos of tag-team wrestling. Many future Hall of Fame performers started as part of a popular duo, such as Shawn Michaels (the Rockers), Bret “Hit Man” Hart (Hart Foundation). Now, for the first time on DVD, fans can enjoy the greatest tag teams in sports entertainment history in Allied Powers: The World’s Greatest Tag Teams. Hosted by The Miz and John Morrison who are the current World Tag Team champions and the longest-running WWE Tag Team Champions in recent history. They bring their own brand of humor to this 3-DVD set that hits the biggest and the best duos throughout the annals of sports entertainment.