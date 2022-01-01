WWE Armageddon 1999

Not Available

Armageddon (1999) was the first Armageddon PPV. It was presented by Microprose's MechWarrior 3 and took place on December 12, 1999 at the National Car Rental Center in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, Florida. The main event was a No Holds Barred match between Triple H and Vince McMahon. The undercard featured Big Show versus Big Boss Man for the WWF Championship, New Age Outlaws (Mr. Ass and Road Dogg) versus Rock 'n' Sock Connection (The Rock and Mankind) for the WWF Tag Team Championship, Chyna versus Chris Jericho for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, Kane versus X-Pac in a Steel Cage match, British Bulldog versus Val Venis and D'Lo Brown in a triple threat match for the WWF European Championship, The Holly Cousins versus Rikishi and Viscera, Ivory versus Miss Kitty, Jacqueline and B.B. in a Four Corners Evening Gown Pool match for the WWF Women's Championship, Kurt Angle and Steve Blackman and a Tag team Battle Royal won by The Acolytes.