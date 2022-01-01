WWE Armageddon 2003

Not Available

Armageddon (2003) was the fourth Armageddon PPV. The event, presented by Square Enix's Final Fantasy X-2, took place on December 14, 2003 at the TD Waterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida and was a Raw brand-exclusive event. The main event was a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Kane, Triple H, and champion Goldberg. One of the predominant matches on the undercard was the defense of the WWE Intercontinental Championship by Rob Van Dam against Randy Orton. Another primary match on the undercard was Batista versus Shawn Michaels. The event grossed $450,000 with 9,000 ticket sales and received 200,000 pay-per-view buys. The event was claimed to be a "flop" by Canadian Online Explorer's professional wrestling event section. They rated the overall event a six out of ten.