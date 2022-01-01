WWE Armageddon 2004

Not Available

Armageddon (2004) was the fifth annual Armageddon PPV. It was presented by PlayStation, and took place on December 12, 2004 at the Gwinnett Center in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia. The event featured wrestlers and other talent from WWE's SmackDown! brand. The main event was a Fatal-Four Way match for the WWE Championship involving champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL), Booker T, Eddie Guerrero and The Undertaker. One of the predominant matches on the undercard was The Big Show versus Kurt Angle, Mark Jindrak and Luther Reigns in a Handicap match. Another primary match on the card was John Cena versus Jesús in a Street Fight for the WWE United States Championship.