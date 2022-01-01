WWE Armageddon 2006

Not Available

Armageddon (2006) was a PPV presented by Activision's Call of Duty 3, which took place on December 17, 2006 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. The event starred wrestlers from the SmackDown! brand. The main event was a tag team match, in which the team of Batista and John Cena took on the team of King Booker and Finlay. Two featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard, including The Undertaker versus Mr. Kennedy, in a match where the objective was to place an opponent in a hearse located on the entrance stage and drive them out of the arena and an Inferno match featuring wrestlers attempting to set the opponent on fire with flames surrounding the ring featuring Kane vs. MVP.