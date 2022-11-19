WWE: Attitude Era

Not Available

Bust out your Austin 3:16 shirt, strike a 5-second pose, heat up a delicious slice of pie and countdown to Y2J all over again with The Attitude Era. Go back to the days of debauchery when radical antiheroes ditched saying their prayers and taking their vitamins for opening up a can of whoop ass and laying the SmackDown; when rebels ruled the airwaves and PG stood for puppies and grapefruits. This 2-disc slobberknocker is packed with all the action that pushed censors to new limits, shattered cable TV ratings and crushed WWE's competition like a Spanish announcer's table. Featuring: - The Austin/McMahon rivalry - The invention of Hell in a Cell, TLC, Brawl for All and more - The revamping of Superstars' entrance music - All the top stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley (all three of them!), DX, Undertaker, Edge & Christian, Chris Jericho, Trish Stratus, The McMahons, Kane, The APA, Sable, Goldust, Val Venis, and more!