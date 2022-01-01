WWE Backlash 2000

Not Available

Backlash 2000 took place on April 30, 2000 at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.. It was the second event under the Backlash chronology. The main event was a singles match for the WWF Championship with Shane McMahon as special guest referee, in which The Rock (aided by Stone Cold Steve Austin) faced Triple H. Featured matches on the undercard included Chris Benoit against Chris Jericho for the WWF Intercontinental Championship and a six-man Hardcore match for the WWF Hardcore Championship.