WWE Backlash 2002

Not Available

Backlash (2002) was a PPV which took place on April 21, 2002 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. It was presented by Castrol GTX and the final U.S.-produced pay-per-view to use the WWF name. This was the first WWF pay-per-view event after the Brand Extension/Split. The main match from the SmackDown! brand featured Hollywood Hulk Hogan challenging Triple H for the Undisputed WWF Championship and the featured match from the Raw brand was an encounter between The Undertaker and Steve Austin with Ric Flair as special guest referee. The other main match from Raw was a Singles match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship between Rob Van Dam and Eddie Guerrero, which Guerrero won by pinfall to win the championship.