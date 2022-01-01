WWE Backlash 2007

Not Available

Backlash (2007) was a PPV which took place on April 29, 2007 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It was the ninth annual event under the Backlash name and starred talent from Raw, SmackDown!, and ECW. The main match on the Raw brand was a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Championship involving champion John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, and Shawn Michaels. The primary match on the SmackDown! brand was a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship between The Undertaker and Batista. The featured match on the ECW brand was Bobby Lashley versus Team McMahon (Umaga, Vince and Shane McMahon) in a Handicap match for the ECW World Championship.