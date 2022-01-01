WWE Backlash 2008

Not Available

Backlash (2008) was the tenth annual Backlash PPV. It took place on April 27, 2008 at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event starred wrestlers from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main event was a Fatal Four-Way Elimination for the WWE Championship match featuring WWE Champion Randy Orton, Triple H, John Cena, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield. The other main event featured wrestlers from the SmackDown brand, in which World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker defended against challenger Edge in a singles match. The main event from the ECW brand was a singles match where ECW Champion Kane defended against challenger Chavo Guerrero. In addition, a featured bout was scheduled on the undercard, in which Shawn Michaels fought Batista. Backlash (2008) had an attendance of approximately 11,277 and received 200,000 buys.