Backlash (2017) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for the SmackDown brand. It will take place on May 21, 2017, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. It will be the thirteenth event in the Backlash chronology, and the second Backlash to be held in the Allstate Arena, after Backlash 2001.