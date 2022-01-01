WWE Backlash: In Your House

Not Available

Backlash: In Your House was a PPV presented by Castrol GTX, which took place on April 25, 1999 at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island. It was the 28th and final event to be promoted under the In Your House banner, as shortly thereafter the WWF decided to give their monthly pay-per-views permanent names; Backlash became the name for the post-WrestleMania pay-per-view beginning in 2000 and retained that name until 2009. The main event was a rematch from WrestleMania, featuring Steve Austin wrestling The Rock for the WWF Championship – this time with a no disqualification stipulation and a special guest referee. Lower down on the card, Paul Wight and Mankind had a Boiler Room Brawl to settle matters after their previous encounter, which decided who would referee the WrestleMania event. Triple H also wrestled X-Pac due to Triple H causing X-Pac to lose a match for the European Championship the previous month.