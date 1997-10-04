WWE Badd Blood: In Your House

1997

Badd Blood: In Your House was presented by PlayStation, which took place on October 5, 1997 at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri. On the afternoon of the event, Brian Pillman, who was scheduled to face Dude Love on the show, was found dead in his hotel room. The announcement was made to fans during the half-hour "pregame show" prior to the pay-per-view being broadcast. The event was also notable for the debut of The Undertaker's brother Kane, in WWF's inaugural "Hell in a Cell" match, as well as Vince McMahon's last pay-per-view appearance as the WWF's lead commentator.